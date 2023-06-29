AEW star reacts to Jungle Boy saying he's "banging the hottest b*tch" in the company

A recently signed AEW star reacted to "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry's promo on the latest edition of Dynamite. The talent in question is Kyle Fletcher.

Jack Perry turned heel on Hook after his loss to Sanada at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. On this week's Wednesday night show, the former tag team champion addressed his change in character and even ditched his previous entrance theme, "Tarzan Boy."

At one point in his heelish promo, Jungle Boy stated that he is "banging the hottest b*tch" in All Elite Wrestling. Shortly after, Kyle Fletcher, who is dating Skye Blue, took to Twitter and responded to Perry's strong words. You can check out his tweet below:

"lol nah," tweeted Kyle Fletcher.

A WWE veteran recently criticized AEW star Jungle Boy

While speaking on a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that AEW star Jack Perry felt out of place at the Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view.

He claimed that Perry shouldn't have been a part of the cross-promotional event in Canada:

"I was less than impressed. I don't get it. I don't want to be critical, but Jungle Boy's work, and I tweeted it out last night, he couldn't crack an egg with a hammer. He just didn't look believable to me so much so that it actually, I don't want to say it made me embarrassed to be a wrestling fan, but he was out of place. He should not have been on that show. I can't put my finger on it."

Bischoff further added that Jungle Boy looked disinterested, and some of his moves didn't look good during the match against Sanada:

"He looked not interested, is the way I felt about it. I don't know how else to describe it. The forearms and some of the things that he was laying in there looked like he was trying not to make contact. I hope it was just an off night because if that's an example of some of his best work and him getting up for a major show in front of a huge audience, I don't know, man. It doesn't make sense to me."

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow A STUNNING shot of Sanada hitting Jungle Boy with Dropkick perfection! A STUNNING shot of Sanada hitting Jungle Boy with Dropkick perfection! https://t.co/1IaMmeTxny

It will be interesting to see if Jack Perry's attitude changes after his surprising heel turn in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Are you excited by Jungle Boy's new persona in AEW?

