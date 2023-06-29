Big changes planned for Jungle Boy after his heel turn at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II - Reports

AEW star 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry surprisingly turned heel on Hook after his loss against SANADA at the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. Now, we have an update on some major plans for his character in the coming weeks.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Perry's "babyface-friendly" theme has been planned for a change after his heel turn. It was stated that a new song has been set for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, but it is unclear when exactly it will be used.

Back in 2021, Tony Khan had bought the rights to Jungle Boy's "Tarzan Boy" entrance theme, seemingly as a Christmas present for the 26-year-old star. Perry, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt initially used another theme, which eventually got covered on AEW's Symphony Series II.

As for Jungle Boy, many in the pro wrestling business have seen his villainous persona as a welcome change. However, the star who he betrayed, Hook, has sent a warning to Perry during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette.

Jack Perry is set to address his heel turn on Dynamite tonight, and it will be interesting to see if The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil confronts him on the Wednesday night show.

