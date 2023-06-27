WWE veteran Eric Bischoff says AEW star "was out of place" and shouldn't have been on Forbidden Door 2

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff seemed to have a problem with an AEW star's performance on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV.

The event was received well by the audience as well as some of the wrestling legends. AEW Star Jungle Boy Jack Perry came up short against Sanada in a match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, Jack Perry attacked his friend Hook with a clothesline which marked the first-ever heel turn for Perry in his AEW career.

Jungle Boy has been criticized a lot for his size and not being believable to be a top star in All Elite Wrestling by many, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. On the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff commented on Jack Perry's performance at Forbidden Door and said that he was not impressed:

"I was less than impressed. I don't get it. I don't want to be critical, but Jungle Boy's work, and I tweeted it out last night, he couldn't crack an egg with a hammer. He just didn't look believable to me so much so that it actually, I don't want to say it made me embarrassed to be a wrestling fan, but he was out of place. He should not have been on that show. I can't put my finger on it."

Bischoff also added:

"He looked not interested, is the way I felt about it. I don't know how else to describe it. The forearms and some of the things that he was laying in there looked like he was trying not to make contact. I hope it was just an off night because if that's an example of some of his best work and him getting up for a major show in front of a huge audience, I don't know, man. It doesn't make sense to me." H/T:[WrestlingNews.co]

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff #ForbiddenDoor Watching the Forbidden Door PPV so we can cover it tomorrow on 83 Weeks. Here’s a teaser: Jungle Boy couldn’t crack an egg with a hammer. WTF? @83Weeks Watching the Forbidden Door PPV so we can cover it tomorrow on 83 Weeks. Here’s a teaser: Jungle Boy couldn’t crack an egg with a hammer. WTF? @83Weeks #ForbiddenDoor

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shaves his head for a great cause

WWE Hall of Famer shaved his head to raise money for the children's research hospital over the weekend.

As a part of Top Guy Weekend with AdFreeShows, Eric Bischoff decided to raise money to shave his head and donate it to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Top Donators were huge fans of WWE and WCW growing up and were honored to shave the head of the former Executive President.

Bischoff took to Twitter to comment that he loved every second of it and thanked everyone who contributed to the cause.

