PHOTO: WWE Hall of Famer has a whole new look; shaved his head for a great cause

A WWE Hall of Famer shaved his head to raise money for a great cause over the weekend. The legendary WCW authority figure, Eric Bischoff, helped raise funds for the children's research hospital.

Bischoff has stayed away from the limelight since stepping away from wrestling companies. While he made some appearances for AEW, the legend has been vocal in his criticisms about the company in recent years, and his appearances there have dried up. He still makes appearances in WWE on special events.

As part of Top Guy Weekend with AdFreeShows, Eric Bischoff decided to raise money to shave his head and donate the proceeds to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The top donators to the cause got to shave off his head after making big donations to the cause. Clearly, it was not only happening for good reasons, but fans of WWE and WCW from the Attitude Era were getting to live their dream by shaving the head of the former Executive President.

Bischoff commented on it as well on Twitter, saying that he loved every second of it. He also thanked everyone who contributed to the cause.

Congratulations to Eric Bischoff for helping out such a worthy cause!

