PHOTO: Former WWE star Lana shares picture with her husband Miro amid his AEW absence

Miro's absence from AEW storylines has been a topic of conversation among wrestling fans for several months. Former WWE Superstar and his wife Lana (CJ Perry) recently shared a photo on social media with her husband.

It was reported that Miro only wrestled four times in 2022, and his absence from the ring was not due to injury or his choice. Instead, he has allegedly not been presented with any creative opportunities by AEW's creative team.

Former WWE star Lana posted a picture of herself with her husband on social media earlier today. The photo shows the couple together, with her remarking that it was "just like the old days."

"Just like the old days, when the Heart of Bulgaria @ToBeMiro needed some business handled in his homeland, he knew who to ask," Lana tweeted.

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry Just like the old days, when the Heart of Bulgaria @ToBeMiro needed some business handled in his homeland, he knew who to ask. Just like the old days, when the Heart of Bulgaria @ToBeMiro needed some business handled in his homeland, he knew who to ask. https://t.co/r5LKzwRtuh

The post comes amid reports that Miro's lengthy absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion is due to a lack of creative opportunities being presented to him.

However, since his last appearance in June 2022, Miro has not been seen in the ring. This has left many fans wondering when he will return and whether his absence reflects problems within the company's creative team.

AEW star Miro has a two-word response to his wife's Valentine's Day message

While Miro has not been seen on television for months, he's been active on social media.

On Valentine's Day, he responded to his wife's message with two words. While fans have been concerned about Miro's extended absence from AEW, he seems to be in good spirits and celebrated the occasion with his wife.

Meanwhile, his wife, CJ Perry, has teased a return to WWE or a debut in AEW to join her husband. Still, some fans believe she may return to her former promotion instead, particularly after posting backstage pictures with Liv Morgan.

What are your thoughts on Miro's run in the Tony Khan-led promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes