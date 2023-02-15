AEW star Miro reacts to his wife Lana's heartfelt post on Valentine's Day 

AEW star Miro might not have been on television for months, but he's kept a relatively consistent social media presence. Like most couples, Miro and CJ Perry (Lana) celebrated Valentine's Day on February 14th, but the former TNT Champion had quite a peculiar response to his wife's message.

While Miro's marriage still seems to be in a healthy state, many fans have been worried if he'll ever return to AEW since his last match was at All Out 2022, and before that, the star was absent for nearly three months. Despite this, he seems to be in good spirits, and probably celebrated Valentine's Day with CJ Perry.

In response to CJ's heartfelt message, Miro simply responded with two words, leading some fans to question his message. However, this could far more than likely be an inside joke between the husband and wife.

"Duly noted," Miro tweeted.

Perry has teased a return to WWE as well as debuting in AEW to join Miro, but many fans believe she might instead be returning to her former promotion, especially after recently posting backstage pictures with Liv Morgan.

Miro made some scathing comments against Konnan after the veteran made some claims about an AEW star

Tony Khan has seemingly been collecting some of the most talented wrestlers in the industry and was met with a lot of praise for signing Konosuke Takeshita. However, the young star can't seem to catch a break with veterans, and recently WCW veteran Konnan seemed to slam him for utilizing Eddie Guerrero's Frog Splash.

After Miro caught wind of Konnan's comments, The Redeemer angrily took to Twitter to claim that the veteran wouldn't even be able to last 10 seconds with Takeshita.

"I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was , can’t last 10 sec with @Takesoup," Miro tweeted.

Konnan has since come out to say that his criticisms were simply a joke and that fans and the dirtsheets took it the wrong way. Regardless, many fans online still refuse to believe the veteran, and even Miro has since chipped in to brush off the apology.

