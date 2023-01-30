Since Triple H took control over the creative, former WWE Superstars returning to the promotion has become the norm. Some of the most notable names include Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Braun Strowman, and Tegan Nox, among several other wrestlers. Another name in the rumor mill who has been linked with a potential return was spotted backstage at the Royal Rumble.

In a post on social media, CJ Perry (fka Lana) sang praises for SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan, who lasted more than an hour in the Women's Royal Rumble match, impressing her fans and even detractors. Perry would state this:

“I am so proud of @YaOnlyLivvOnce lasting over an hour in the #RoyalRumble last night !!!! The pastel hair on you is also…”

Appearing alongside her husband Miro (fka Rusev), they began working together on NXT before arriving on the main roster at the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Despite initially serving solely as a valet to Miro, she evolved into a full-time wrestler while working with the Stamford-based promotion and ultimately contested for the Women's Tag Team Championships during her stint with the company.

CJ Perry was released by WWE in June 2021 and is yet to return to the ring.

Lana has claimed she could go either way with WWE and AEW

Prior to the Royal Rumble, Perry had teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, it was ultimately only a backstage appearance. She has already claimed that she could either return to WWE or AEW, where her husband Miro is currently signed to.

Speaking with the In The Kliq podcast, Perry recently weighed in on her options at this point in her career.

"I'm open to everything in life," Perry began. "If I put my dreams in a box, I wouldn't be where I am today. So, I mean, Triple H, he's a genius. Stephanie's a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind. I think he is an incredible storyteller and entertaining. If the story is right, if it makes sense, I'm always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories and same with AEW. I'm totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

It is still possible that the "Ravishing Russian" may return to WWE programming, perhaps as soon as Monday Night RAW tonight.

