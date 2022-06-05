Photo: Former WWE Superstar Lana spotted backstage with multiple AEW stars on Dynamite this week

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, was backstage during last week's AEW Dynamite.

Lana is the real-life wife and former on-screen valet for AEW's Miro. They worked together throughout their years in WWE, only separated when the former Rusev was released in 2020.

Lana was released in 2021, but she hasn't landed another wrestling role since, unlike her husband. She was spotted backstage in AEW this week, posting photos to Instagram with a variety of stars, including Miro, Ruby Soho, and Athena, as seen below:

Whether or not Lana joins her husband in AEW is yet to be determined. This past week, The Redeemer returned for the first time since November 2021, demolishing fellow former WWE star Johnny Elite.

In WWE, Lana served as an ally and foe for The Bulgarian Brute. Their initial stint on the main roster witnessed an unstoppable run with the United States Title, culminating in a WrestleMania feud against John Cena. They also endured the lowest of lows, with Lana defecting to the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley in love angles.

Miro himself commented on Lana coming to AEW

The former TNT Champion gave his take on his wife joining him at work during an interview with Action Sports Jax last year. The at-time reigning and defending champion suggested wrestling would be her next stop.

Although he did entertain the idea of her going back to her career before her foray into pro wrestling, he further said it would blow his mind, lending to the idea that Lana would make her return to the ring:

"Well, currently she's doing her own thing. But also it's not about me. It's about what she wants to do. She's been in the business for such a long time and came fresh out of nowhere."

Yet to make a return to wrestling, and with Miro back on our screens, CJ Perry has a window of opportunity if she wants to make her AEW cameo a more permanent arrangement.

