Photo: Former WWE Superstar pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee with a tattoo

Former WWE Superstar Fandango recently took to Instagram to show off his new tattoo, through which he paid tribute to the late AEW star Brodie Lee.

Lee's unexpected passing in late December 2020 shocked the wrestling world and led to an outpouring of love for him. Though nine months have passed since his demise, many stars from WWE and AEW continue to pay loving tributes to Brodie Lee. One among them is former NXT Tag Team Champion, Fandango.

Taking to Instagram, Fandango shared a snap of the new tattoo on his left arm. It had Brodie Lee's picture from his days as Luke Harper in WWE.

Apart from that, "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah" was also imprinted on Fandango's arm, which was one of Lee's catchphrases. Check out the post here:

Recently, MITB winner Big E also shared a picture of Brodie Lee on Twitter, writing that he was happy that many loved and missed Lee as much as he did.

In addition to that, last month, many of Brodie Lee's Dark Order stablemates in AEW paid tribute to him on the occasion of the first anniversary of his TNT Championship win.

Brodie Lee had a short-but-impactful career in AEW

After departing WWE, Brodie Lee made his AEW debut in March 2020, where he assumed the leadership of The Dark Order. It's no secret that the stable was one of the most criticized aspects in AEW.

However, Brodie Lee injected new life into the Dark Order, and the stable thrived under his guidance. Lee's biggest moment in AEW came when he captured the TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes in a shocking squash win in August 2020.

Brodie Lee's momentum was halted when an undisclosed lung issue put him on the shelf and ultimately led to his untimely death on December 26th, 2020.

