WWE Superstar heartened to see that many in AEW miss Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee passed away last year, but he is still remembered by many in both WWE and AEW. Big E posted on Twitter that he was glad that many people miss him as much as he does.

Glad so many people miss and love my brother like I do. pic.twitter.com/aHzMDcttF6 — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 6, 2021

Brodie Lee, who passed away last year, made an impact on many people who worked with him as many AEW stars paid tribute on the first anniversary of his AEW TNT Championship win, especially those in The Dark Order.

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson praise AEW for how they handled Brodie Lee's illness

It’s awesome to see that both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan were attracted to the prospect of joining #AEW based on how the promotion handled the Brodie Lee’s final few months and death. It was a tragic moment for wrestling, but it’s good to see some positives coming out of it. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) September 6, 2021

In several interviews, CM Punk pointed out that one of the reasons he signed with AEW is their handling of Brodie Lee and how they kept his illness a secret until his passing. On ESPN’s SportsNation, CM Punk said:

“You know, one of the big things that turned me onto them and made me consider going there, was you know… unfortunately we, the wrestling world, lost Brodie Lee last November, last December, I’m sorry. His sickness and everything that came with it was known in the company, but they kept it so secret. Wrestlers will always tell you, ‘Oh the boys, we’re a big family, we care about each other in the wrestling business…” And none of that is entirely true, but to see everyone in the company band together just to keep a secret about somebody’s health, I was blown away by that. I was blown away that it wasn’t plastered all over every single website, and it was just kept secret. That made me go, ‘Well there’s something to that locker room.'”

Bryan Danielson expressed a similar sentiment, which was also aided in his decision to sign with AEW. Brodie Lee will be missed by many in the years to come.

