[Photo] Former WWE United States Champion caught making obscene gestures during AEW All In

Despite AEW All In being one of the most prestigious events in the company's history, it did not stop a former WWE champion from making a rather obscene gesture live at the show.

The star in question is Samoa Joe. As many expected, his match with CM Punk had a lot of intensity owing to the bad blood between them. A number of high risk spots made the bout interesting to watch.

During a particular spot, Samoa Joe attempted to do his classic 'walk away' to avoid a top rope move from Punk. While the latter predicted it once, he wasn't able to do so again when he tried to jump to the floor from the ring. Immediately afterwards, Joe was spotted making a obscene hand gesture.

Samoa Joe had an interesting reaction to avoiding an attack by CM Punk

In the end of the All In match, Punk was able to take down Joe for the win with a Pepsi Plunge, an homage to their days in Ring of Honor. Whether their feud will continue is something fans will have to stay tuned for.

Do you think Punk and Joe have settled their differences for good? Sound off in the comments section below.