[PHOTO] Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) spotted with former WWE Superstar

Jon Moxley was spotted with one of his best friends in his gym. The former AEW World Champion took time out from his busy schedule to meet up with none other than former WWE star Sami Callihan.

Callihan has been a free agent since September 30 and recently said that he is ready to take up bookings for the independent scene.

He has known Moxley from his time on the independent scene, took to Twitter, and posted a picture with Moxley. He also posted a subtle hint by name-dropping the name of their tag team, the Switchblades.

“Never know who might show up at the Piledriver Academy. Switchblades,” tweeted Callihan.

Expand Tweet

There have since been calls from fans around the world urging Tony Khan to sign up the former Impact Wrestling World Champion so that he can form a tag team with Jon Moxley again.

Jon Moxley opens up on being a commentator at AEW WrestleDream

Jon Moxley had quite a return from injury at WrestleDream last Sunday. Despite being unable to compete, he took on the role of a commentator alongside Jim Ross and Excalibur.

He recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed how he felt in his new role over the weekend.

“It was pretty fun. It’s actually a lot harder than you think. I remember doing it once or twice in WWE–there’s guys on the headset, counting down, camera shots, video packages, and you don’t want to talk while anyone else is talking. There is a lot of traffic to navigate. Hopefully, I didn’t make the other three guys’ lives more difficult,” said Jon.

He also said he counts himself lucky as he keeps getting opportunities to do things apart from wrestling. You can read more on that here.

What do you think of Moxley's commentary duty? Sound off in the comments below.