[Photo] Kenny Omega looks almost unrecognizable in recently resurfaced picture

Kenny Omega's high school yearbook photo from 2000 has resurfaced on the internet once more.

The former AEW World Champion will have his 40th birthday next month, and he already has a long, eventful, and iconic resume in terms of his wrestling career. He has had exciting stints in ROH, NJPW, and AEW, winning multiple titles around the world.

Recently, on Twitter, Dark Puroresu Flowsion posted the picture of Tyson Smith's yearbook photo, the man who would then turn out to become The Cleaner. In his photo, he looked almost unrecognizable, except for some minor details, the condition of his hair and his much younger look were aspects that would help you recognize that this was Kenny Omega.

This photo was found by a fan who stumbled upon it after rummaging through past yearbooks. That can be found in a Reddit thread here.

Kenny Omega receives challenge from UFC fighter and WWE Superstar

Kenny Omega has been known to have a hobby of playing video games, and he took his skills in Street Fighter seriously. He received a challenge from UFC fighter Demetrious Johnson to a one-on-one match in Street Fighter at WrestleDream with the loser having to donate to charity.

Omega replied to the challenge and was offended at the claim that Johnson thought he was better than him before accepting the challenge, as it was for charity. He then got Xavier Woods involved in the conversation, saying that the UFC fighter should face him as well, considering they were both "losers."

"Anyone’s free to insult my wrestling ability but this cockamamie idea that you’re better at Street Fighter than me?! That makes it personal. For charity, I’ll do it - Heck, I can even put you in touch with @AustinCreedWins. You guys can bond over being losers, etc."

The WWE Superstar would reply to Kenny Omega's tweet as he took offense at Omega calling him a "loser." Afterward, he made the challenge as well, saying that the perfect place to settle this would be on his channel UpUpDownDown.

