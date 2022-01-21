[PHOTO] Kenny Omega shares throwback picture with former WWE Champion

Kenny Omega has shared an incredible throwback picture with Chris Jericho.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Omega shared an image of the duo holding two of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's most iconic title belts. In the picture, Omega is seen holding the now-defunct IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Jericho is seen with the now-defunct IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

During their time together in NJPW a few years ago, Omega and Jericho had the respective title belts seen in the image. Omega only held this championship once throughout his illustrious career. At Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall in 2018, the former Bullet Club leader defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the heavyweight title.

The match at Dominion 6.9 was the fourth showdown in the Okada vs. Omega series, and The Best Bout Machine won the title in a two-out-of-three falls match that went over an hour.

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho captured the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on the same night. Prior to Omega's victory over The Rainmaker, Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the Intercontinental Championship in his only title reign with the belt so far.

Jericho later defeated EVIL to retain the title in his only successful defense with the belt. The Painmaker ultimately lost the gold in a rematch with Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Kenny Omega is currently on a hiatus from action in AEW

Kenny Omega recently dropped the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page at AEW Full Gear 2021. In the aftermath of the loss, Omega had to take some time away from in-ring action in order to recover from several injuries he has been dealing with.

Prior to this hiatus, Omega had a remarkable run as the AEW World Champion, as he defended the title throughout the majority of 2021. At one point, he reigned supreme as the Belt Collector by simultaneously holding the AAA Mega Championship and the IMPACT World Championship.

Upon his return, Omega is expected to re-join his fellow Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and newly inaugurated faction members Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

