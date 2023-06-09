[Photo] Major AEW star references WWE legend Batista's iconic WrestleMania feud

A popular AEW star has referenced former WWE Champion Batista's WrestleMania feud. The star in question is Wardlow.

The three-time TNT Champion is often compared to the 'Animal' Batista. The AEW star had also mentioned that he is happy to have been compared to the WWE legend.

In 2005, The Animal managed to win the 30-men Royal Rumble match by eliminating John Cena. He was part of Evolution then, and the World Heavyweight Champion was Triple H. When the time came for Batista to choose the champion he wanted to challenge, he picked the Cerebral Assassin and powerbombed his former mentor through a table.

The two stars went on to headline WrestleMania 21. After battling each other for over 20 minutes, the Hollywood megastar captured his first World Heavyweight Championship. It is to be noted that Batista's final match was also against The Game at WrestleMania 35. Triple H finally managed to defeat his challenger.

Mr. Mayhem took to his Instagram to share a picture of him and his puppy, Ares. He had referenced the feud, seemingly hinting at becoming the top star in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“But then he turned it to a thumbs down! Powerbombed him through a table, and went on to Wrestlemania to become world heavyweight champion!” Wardlow wrote.

Wardlow claims to be better than former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Batista

As mentioned earlier, several fans have compared the current AEW TNT Champion to Batista.

Last year, Mr. Mayhem did a special signing at the K&S WrestleFest event. During the show, he addressed being compared to the former WWE Superstar. Wardlow claimed that while flattered, he believed he was a better performer than The Animal.

"I am always very flattered with comparisons to Batista. Of course, I have to have some more confidence so I'll go on a limb and say I'm better than Batista, which I know is a hell of a statement but any comparisons to him are honesty flattering. I was a huge Batisa fan, the biggest Batista fan. He's very much a large reason why I'm sitting here and talking to you today. So, I love it," Wardlow said.

Mr. Mayhem successfully defended his TNT Championship against Christian Cage at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

