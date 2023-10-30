[Photo] Major AEW star shares pic with Liv Morgan amid WWE absence

Amid her absence due to her injury, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was spotted on the Instagram feed of a person she used to work with. This person is none other than current AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana).

Coincidentally, both stars were involved in the last major storyline Lana had when she was in WWE. This was when she was caught in a love square between herself, her husband Miro (fka Rusev), Bobby Lashley and Morgan herself. Apparently all three were interested in her, a non-conventional love square.

In her recent thread of Instagram stories, CJ Perry shared an image of herself and the former SmackDown Women's Champion. She found this while looking at some of her former pictures, and she couldn't help but post it, as she tagged the WWE Superstar in her post.

CJ Perry shares photo with Liv Morgan on her Instagram Story

Liv Morgan shares heartfelt message after hitting a milestone in WWE

A few days ago, Liv Morgan celebrated her ninth year with WWE. She was signed back in 2014, and she went to NXT, where she would spend a few years, until hitting the main roster in 2017 with the Riott Squad.

Since then, Morgan has amassed several great accolades, including multiple reigns with the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team titles. She also became Ms. Money in the Bank last year.

On Twitter, she would post a quick message on her anniversary with the promotion, saying that she feels exactly the same about it, even after being with them for nine years. It seems highly possible that she will be there for her tenth.

"My feelings for you have never changed. Happy 9 year anniversary, babe 🖤 @WWE."

For now however, Liv will have to wait a little while, as she has been nursing a shoulder injury since July. She should be back better than ever, and once more put on some great matches.

