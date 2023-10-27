"My feelings for you have never changed" - Top female WWE star pens a heartfelt message  

A top female WWE Superstar has shared a heartfelt message on Twitter to celebrate a massive milestone.

Liv Morgan signed a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment in October 2014. She has now completed nine long years with the promotion.

On the joyous occasion, the WWE Superstar took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message. Check out her tweet below:

"My feelings for you have never changed. Happy 9 year anniversary, babe 🖤 @WWE."

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular stars in all of WWE

Liv Morgan has made a name for herself among fans over the past nine years and boasts a massive following on social media. She is one of the most beloved stars in the business today. Her stature as an underdog star made her a crowd favorite, and she received massive support when she finally won the SmackDown Women's title last year.

Liv opened up about her MITB cash-in on Ronda Rousey and subsequent win while appearing on After The Bell. Here's what she said:

"I kind of had no plans on cashing in. I was like, I'm going to go celebrate, I'm going to hit the strip, I am Ms. Money in the Bank. But I told myself, when the time is right, I'm gonna cash this in. So, I'm watching Nattie [Natalya]-Ronda [Rousey] and I get like this overwhelming feeling in my body like, the time is right. So I ran out there and I cashed in and that was scary for a second."

Morgan went on to lose the belt to Ronda Rousey. She is currently out of action due to an injury, and her fans can't wait to see her back on TV in the near future. Morgan is just 29 years old and still has a long road ahead of her in the business.

