"That was scary for a second" – Liv Morgan reflects on cashing in Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan won her first title in WWE after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey. The new SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about the biggest victory of her career.

Morgan outperformed top female stars from RAW and SmackDown to win the MITB briefcase at WWE's latest premium live event. She wasted no time going after Rousey, who was worn down after her match against Natalya.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Morgan said she didn't plan her cash-in; it was an off-the-cuff decision:

"I kind of had no plans on cashing in. I was like, I'm going to go celebrate, I'm going to hit the strip, I am Ms. Money in the Bank. But I told myself, when the time is right, I'm gonna cash this in. So, I'm watching Nattie [Natalya]-Ronda [Rousey] and I get like this overwhelming feeling in my body like, the time is right. So I ran out there and I cashed in and that was scary for a second." (from 1:41 to 2:09)

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will compete in a rematch at SummerSlam

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will square off in singles competition at WWE's upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam.

Rousey's former opponent Natalya, looking for a title opportunity, took on Morgan in a championship contender's match on this week's SmackDown. However, the SmackDown Women's Champion defeated Nattie.

It'll be interesting to see how WWE goes about the match at SummerSlam. Rousey is one of the most strongly booked female wrestlers on the roster, while Morgan is getting started with her title reign.

Who will win the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2022? Please sound off in the comments and let us know!

Please credit After the Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the article!

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far