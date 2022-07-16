Liv Morgan defeats WWE veteran in a championship contender's match on SmackDown

Liv Morgan collided with Natalya in a championship contender's match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

At Money in the Bank, the self-proclaimed Best of All Time faced Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated her via submission to retain the title.

After the bout, Liv Morgan, who won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match earlier that night, cashed in her contract on a vulnerable Rousey to become the new champion.

The two stars are scheduled to compete in a rematch at SummerSlam in two weeks.

On this week's SmackDown, Natalya, who also wants a title opportunity, took on Morgan in a championship contender's match.

Early in the match, Liv hit her opponent with multiple dropkicks. Despite Nattie's efforts, Morgan won the bout via pinfall after delivering her finishing move, the Oblivion.

The 28-year-old star has a formidable opponent in Ronda Rousey at The Biggest Party of the Summer. If Morgan defeats her, it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest wins of her career.

