PHOTO: Malakai Black makes rare appearance at non-wrestling event since AEW roster removal

Malakai Black was recently spotted in public after leaving AEW earlier this month. Shortly after his departure, the star has become one of the hottest free agents. He was recently seen with his wife, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, at a non-wrestling event.

The former House of Black leader was reportedly slated to exit the company after his contract expired. His last appearance in AEW took place at the Full Gear pay-per-view. He was let go alongside Ricky Starks and Miro a few days ago. After his removal from the All Elite roster, WWE is reportedly showing interest in signing Malakai right now.

Amid all this, Malakai Black and Zelina Vega attended MEGACON Orlando, which took place from February 6 to 9. A fan snapped a picture with them and recently shared it on X/Twitter. This was Black's second post-AEW appearance after wrestling a match at the CCW promotion.

"Just realized I never posted this here. Met some of my faves at @MegaConOrlando the other day ZelinaVegaWWE & @malakaiblxck," the fan wrote.

WWE veteran claims Malakai Black didn't develop in AEW

The former House of Black leader was never allowed to truly settle in AEW. He was introduced as a singles star but quickly transitioned to tag team action.

While speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Richards claimed Malakai had great potential in AEW, but the star regressed instead of progressing.

"There could've been a whole lot of ways you could've went with this. But with Malakai Black, he's had a regression in his character, not his work going from his singles. Then in the group, then being relegated to six-man tags, that's all I've seen him towards the end, nothing that featured him," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Black will return to WWE in the future.

