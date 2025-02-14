Tony Khan "ruined" ex-WWE star, says veteran; convinced former AEW champion's career has stagnated

A wrestling veteran claimed that Tony Khan apparently ruined a former WWE star's career during his time in AEW. The veteran also believes that the star's stock has stagnated in the past few years.

The wrestling veteran, Stevie Richards believes that Tony Khan has ruined the ex-WWE star Malakai Black. The former NXT Champion has now departed from the Jacksonville-based promotion after getting removed from the company's roster page. Meanwhile, Black is rumored to be returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show recently, Stevie stated that Khan ruined Malakai Black in AEW despite having an advantage as he could've booked him with top stars like Sting or Darby Allin:

"Tony Khan had a WWE property without getting sued in the palm of his hands and he ruined it. I don't get it, he's right up there with a Sting or Darby Allin or whatever you can book him very strong in a way. But he was also in the end, like, he started off he came kicked Cody Rhodes." [From 14:59 to 15:20]

Furthermore, Stevie Richards claimed that the former AEW Trios Champion suffered a regression in his character:

"There could've been a whole lot of ways you could've went with this. But with Malakai Black, he's had a regression in his character, not his work going from his singles. Then in the group, then being relegated to six-man tags, that's all I've seen him towards the end, nothing that featured him." [From 15:36 to 15:57]

Wrestling veteran believes former AEW star would be a great fit in WWE

The wrestling veteran Magnum TA declared that Malakai Black would be a great fit in the Stamford-based promotion following his AEW departure. Speaking on Straight Talk with the Boss podcast, Magnum TA stated the following:

"Malakai Black, he would fit right in with so many scenarios in WWE land. I mean, his wife is there, of course. But I mean, he would fit into any dark story you wanna interject him in, like just immediately."

Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for Malakai Black following his departure from Tony Khan's promotion.

