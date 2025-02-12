"His wife is there" - Recently-departed ex-AEW champion would easily fit in WWE, says veteran

A former AEW World Trios Champion recently departed Tony Khan's promotion. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. claimed the aforementioned star would easily fit in WWE.

Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black) had a five-year run in the Stamford-based company before getting released in 2021. During his stint in the promotion, the 39-year-old held the NXT Championship for over 100 days. Following his departure, the Dutch star joined AEW. After spending four years in Tony Khan's promotion, recent reports claimed he was no longer under contract amid rumors of his return to WWE.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. claimed Black would fit into many scenarios in the Stamford-based company, especially dark ones. He also pointed out that the former NXT Champion's wife, Zelina Vega, being with the company would help with his potential comeback:

"Malakai Black, he would fit right in with so many scenarios in WWE land. I mean, his wife is there, of course. But I mean, he would fit into any dark story you wanna interject him in, like just immediately," he said. [3:12 - 3:30]

Several former AEW stars recently joined WWE

Over the past few months, several former AEW stars officially joined the Stamford-based company, including Ethan Page, Penta, and Ricky Starks. Like Malakai Black, Starks was recently reported to have left Tony Khan's promotion before he made his NXT debut last Tuesday.

Amid rumors of Black's potential return to WWE, Hall of Famer Booker T claimed on his Hall of Fame podcast that the Dutch star must have realized the grass was not greener on the other side:

"When Malakai Black went to AEW, lots of talent think the grass is greener on the other side and just look at this from this perspective, Aleister Black in WWE, everything was set up for him. All he had to do was go out there and actually get it done. He didn't have to write stories, he didn't have to create factions or anything like that. Then you go to AEW and it's like going to some independent shows and the guy that's running the show and you show up and say, 'What do you want me to do tonight?'. Malakai Black got to AEW and asked Tony Khan, 'What do you want me to do?'"

Zelina Vega has previously expressed her desire to work with her husband again. It will be interesting to see if she gets her wish soon.

Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

