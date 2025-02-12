Ricky Starks sends four-word message after making WWE debut following AEW exit

Ricky Starks sent a message on X shortly after his shocking WWE NXT debut. The surprise appearance came not too long after reports came out stating Starks was done with All Elite Wrestling.

The last time Starks wrestled on AEW programming was way back in March 2024. On the March 30, 2024, episode of Collision, Ricky teamed up with Big Bill and lost a tag team match to Dante and Darius Martin.

For quite some time now, WWE fans have been clamoring to see Starks leave Tony Khan's AEW and jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion. The unthinkable has finally happened and Ricky Starks is now a part of NXT.

Shortly after his debut, Starks took to X and wrote the following:

"Right time, right guy."

At 34, Starks is still fairly young and has a lot left in the tank. With him now being a part of the biggest wrestling company in the world, the sky is the limit for him.

To top it off, Starks is incredibly close with one of the company's biggest stars and current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. Starks' close friendship with The American Nightmare is bound to help him in more ways than one going forward.

