Booker T feels Malakai Black must have realized the grass is not greener on the other side after AEW exit

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T claims Malakai Black has had an important realization about AEW. Black is a former World Trios Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

Malakai Black has reportedly departed from AEW after his contract expired. The hints of his exit were already there on All Elite Wrestling programming as The House of Black changed their name to The Hounds of Hell. Black signed with the company in 2021. However, many wondered why he never held a singles title in Tony Khan's promotion till his recent exit.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE veteran Booker T claimed that everything was set up for Malakai Black in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, after moving to All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan seemingly had no clue how to use him. Booker T spoke about how Malakai created The House of Black faction but the promotion had no stories planned for them which led to their poor booking.

"When Malakai Black went to AEW, lots of talent think the grass is greener on the other side and just look at this from this perspective, Aleister Black in WWE, everything was set up for him. All he had to do was go out there and actually get it done. He didn't have to write stories, he didn't have to create factions or anything like that. Then you go to AEW and it's like going to some independent shows and the guy that's running the show and you show up and say, 'What do you want me to do tonight?'. Malakai Black got to AEW and asked Tony Khan, 'What do you want me to do?'" [21:20-22:26]

Former AEW star Malakai Black could have second thoughts about a WWE return according to Vince Russo

Malakai Black might be heading to WWE after his AEW departure. However, In a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Black could rethink his decision after seeing Uncle Howdy's (Bo Dallas) treatment in the promotion. Uncle Howdy returned to the company last year alongside The Wyatt Sicks. The group has been absent from television reportedly due to an injury.

"Look at poor Bo Dallas. You know he was an integral part of this thing because his brother passed away. You know he pushed for this. You know he thought this thing through and through and through and through. They came out with those early vignettes because they were focused in it at that time. He freaking knocked it out of the park. And where did that go? So why would anybody including Aleister Black himself why would anybody think anything would be different?" [From 07:36 to 08:12]

We will have to wait and see if Malakai Black makes his return to World Wrestling Entertainment this year.

