Major update on Malakai Black returning to WWE - Reports

Former WWE star Malakai Black has reportedly been done with AEW. For weeks, there have been speculations regarding his status with the company, with a major update shedding light on the situation.

The former leader of House of Black debuted in AEW in 2021 after a lackluster run on WWE's main roster. He had some notable matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion but again failed to make a huge impact.

Moreover, reports began emerging at the start of 2025 that Malakai Black was winding up things with AEW. This became more evident after his House of Black members, Julia Hart, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King formed a new alliance, 'Hounds of Hell,' thereby distancing themselves from the House of Black reference. Recently, his profile was moved to the alumni section of the official AEW website.

Trending

Now, a new report by PWInsider has stated that Malakai Black is now a free agent. His deal with AEW reportedly expired yesterday, and he could debut at other wrestling promotions moving forward.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, Malakai Black is reportedly now a free agent. If the report is true, with no 90-day non-compete clause in his previous contract, this could pave the way for an immediate return to his former company, WWE.

Could Malakai Black succeed in WWE?

Despite having a lackluster run previously on the main roster, Malakai Black thrived in NXT as one of their top attractions. This was under the leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The Game has the reins of management overseeing the main roster as CCO alongside President and CEO Nick Khan.

Moreover, Malakai Black has always been one of Triple H's guys. This could see his WWE return come to fruition, and he could thrive by joining his real-life wife, Zelina Vega, who was recently split from the LWO and sent to SmackDown from RAW.

With Malakai Black now a free agent according to the latest update, it will be interesting to see his next move in the wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback