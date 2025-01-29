Malakai Black to rejoin WWE after 3 years and form new alliance with SmackDown Superstar? Exploring the potential

Malakai Black appears to be close to his return to WWE for the first time since 2022. Black is reportedly done with AEW and is expected to become a free agent soon. Whether he will appear at the Royal Rumble remains to be seen, but the most likely scenario is that he will come back at some point soon, even as early as February.

Upon his return, he could move to SmackDown and ally with a female star who was just moved to the blue brand via the Transfer Window. This female star is Zelina Vega.

Vega made her last appearance on RAW on Netflix on Monday this week and bid farewell to LWO, as she was drafted to SmackDown to make a fresh start and pursue a singles career.

The former LWO member could have a character change and reunite with her real-life husband, Malakai Black, making her first appearance in the blue brand after the transfer alongside the former AEW star. The on-screen pairing of real-life couples is something that the fans have seen numerous times in WWE, with The Miz and Maryse, or more recently, with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Zelina Vega shares excitement about training with her husband Malakai Black

Zelina Vega and Malakai Black recently trained together, as they were preparing for their next appearances in WWE and AEW respectively.

The former LWO star shared her excitement about training with her husband in an interview with Busted Radio Open and explained how much it had helped her elevate her wrestling skills.

“He’s really good at breaking down every single thing. I need somebody who’s going to be extremely raw with me and tell me, ‘This is what you’re doing right, this what you’re doing wrong.’ Having time with him has helped so so much," Zelina Vega said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Reports suggest WWE boss Triple H is excited about Malakai Black and his potential and the expectation is that he will get a push by WWE Creative upon his return. What that means remains to be seen, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if he went after the United States Championship or entered the Elimination Chamber and received a title shot against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

