Zelina Vega sends heartbreaking two-word message after leaving WWE RAW and the LWO

Zelina Vega is no longer a part of the LWO, as she has now been moved to the SmackDown brand via the transfer window. Vega took to her X handle to react to the move with an emotional message.

Vega joined the LWO in 2023 and has grown quite close to the stable over the past two years. However, her association with the group has now ended, as she is no longer a member of the RAW brand.

Shortly after Zelina Vega was moved to SmackDown as a part of the transfer window, she posted a heartfelt message on her X handle. Check it out below:

"LWO.. forever."

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Trending

Zelina Vega opened up about the LWO merch back in 2023 and said she wanted WWE to create designs to cater to several Latin cultures. Here's what she told Josh Martinez of Z100 for Superstar Crossover:

"Not just me as a Puerto Rican woman, but also fans, who are gonna say like, 'I want the Puerto Rican version.' Maybe there's a Cuban version, there's so many different people who want to be a part of it now. I just think it's such a cool thing." [H/T Fightful]

Vega is understandably emotional about her exit from RAW and the LWO. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her on the blue brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback