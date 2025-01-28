  • home icon
Cody Rhodes assaulted by 30-year-old star after RAW goes off the air; gets instant revenge

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 28, 2025 04:46 GMT
Cody was attacked after RAW went off the air (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X)
Cody was attacked after RAW went off the air (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X)

Cody Rhodes ended things on RAW on a high note as he got the last word over CM Punk during their tense and epic segment. After RAW went off the air, he was assaulted by a 30-year-old SmackDown star.

It was a tumultuous episode of RAW for Cody Rhodes, who experienced a cold shoulder from Sami Zayn before getting kicked in the face by his so-called ally inadvertently. The show ended with him having a tense promo battle with CM Punk, who referred to himself as the one true friend of Cody. But unlike others who stabbed Cody in the back, he would stab him in the front by winning the Royal Rumble and dethroning him at WrestleMania 41.

After RAW went off the air, a familiar old foe, 30-year-old Carmelo Hayes, hijacked things and attacked hometown hero Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare subsequently put him through a table.

Cody is officially 7-0 against Carmelo Hayes, as per Cagematch.net. He recently defeated him in a dark match as well. The two first faced off on the WWE Draft special, where Hayes got his introduction to the main roster.

Cody, meanwhile, has a big task ahead of him in the Royal Rumble as he faces Kevin Owens in a ladder match.

This is considered Rhodes' biggest title defense so far since WrestleMania 40.

