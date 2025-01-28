“Good riddance” former WWE Champion sends harsh message to Zelina Vega following RAW

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has been split from her faction, the LWO. While the 34-year-old has been moved to Friday Night SmackDown amid the Transfer Window, her fellow stablemates will stay on the red brand. One of Latino World Order's arch-rivals, Kofi Kingston, recently sent a message over social media to mock Vega.

Earlier today, Zelina Vega posted a picture of herself with Rey Mysterio and revealed she cried after clicking the photograph. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion noted she would forever be grateful and honored to have learned so much from The Master of the 619. Vega added she would represent The LWO on the blue brand.

The New Day's Kofi Kingston took to his X/Twitter account to mock Vega. Responding to the latter's emotional post, the former WWE Champion noted he was glad to see Zelina leave her stablemates and switch brands.

Trending

"Good riddance👋," he wrote.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

You can check out Kofi Kingston's X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega wants to win a singles WWE Title

While Zelina Vega has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, she has yet to win a singles title in the Stamford-based company.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter last year, the LWO member expressed her desire to become the WWE Women's Champion. Vega pointed out that while she was grateful for having worked closely with the likes of Rey Mysterio and Andrade, her goal was to win the gold and prove her doubters wrong.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously, I got to work very closely with Rey. I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished," she said. [From 0:38 onwards]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Zelina Vega has yet to wrestle a match in 2025. Her last in-ring appearance saw her lose to PFC's Shayna Baszler on the December 30, 2024, edition of WWE Main Event. It remains to be seen if Vega returns to the squared circle after her move to Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega leaving RAW? Hit Discuss and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback