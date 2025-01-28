Michael Cole reveals WWE faction has been split and star has been removed from RAW; will be going to SmackDown instead

Michael Cole revealed that a WWE faction has been split up after a star was removed from RAW. The revelation was made during the show.

This week, Rey Mysterio was facing Xavier Woods before the New Day member's home crowd. Since his return, Rey Mysterio has been leading the LWO. While the faction has yet to reach great heights, when Mysterio is absent, Zelina Vega has been the one in charge of helping everyone make the big decisions.

However, the faction will lose one of its most valuable members, as Zelina Vega is now moving to SmackDown from RAW. Michael Cole revealed that the SmackDown General Manager had chosen to bring in the RAW star to his show as part of the Transfer Window. Vega will now be part of the blue brand going forward, meaning she won't be working with the rest of LWO and Rey Mysterio, who remain on RAW now.

Trending

With that being the case, the star has finished up on RAW. The star said goodbye with a teary post about Rey Mysterio and said, "LWO.. forever."

Expand Tweet

Michael Cole also revealed that the Transfer Window would be closing on Royal Rumble weekend, bringing an end to transfers and trades between the two brands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback