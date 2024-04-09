WWE star Zelina Vega opens up on her goal; feels she needs to prove the doubters wrong (Exclusive)

WWE star Zelina Vega has one goal on her mind - to win the Women's Championship.

Vega has been a part of the LWO faction for a while working closely with wrestling veterans such as Rey Mysterio and Carlito. She has been a prominent part of the faction's current feud with Legado del Fantasma, defeating Elektra Lopez on this week's SmackDown to lend her faction the momentum heading into WrestleMania.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter, Zelina Vega mentioned that she was incredibly grateful for what she has achieved in the WWE. However, the LWO member revealed that she was still on the hunt for the Women's Championship. She felt she needed to win the title to prove the naysayers wrong:

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished." [From 0:38 onwards]

Zelina Vega already has a distinguished career in WWE. She came close to capturing championship gold during Backlash last year where she competed against Rhea Ripley for the Women's title.

It will be interesting to see if she does end up winning championship gold this year in WWE.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Would you like to see Zelina Vega win the Women's title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion