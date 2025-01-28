Top WWE star sends an emotional goodbye message to Rey Mysterio on X

A top WWE star has sent an emotional message to Rey Mysterio during tonight's episode of RAW. Zelina Vega took to her X handle to send a goodbye message to the WWE Hall of Famer after moving to SmackDown.

Courtesy of the transfer window, Zelina Vega is no longer a member of the RAW brand. She was transferred to WWE SmackDown, and the same was announced tonight. That also means she is no longer with the LWO.

Zelina Vega wrote a message on her X handle and addressed to WWE legend Rey Mysterio. Here's what she wrote:

"I might have cried a little after this picture 😂 bittersweet. You’ve taught me well @reymysterio and I will forever be grateful and so so honored. I’ll be sure to rep you and #LWO over on #Smackdown @WWE."

Vega did quite well for herself during her two-year stint as a member of the LWO. She gained quite a bit of experience working under the guidance of some of the best in the business, including Rey Mysterio.

Now that she's no longer a part of the faction, fans are intrigued to see what Triple H has in store for her in the coming months on the blue brand.

