Former WWE star officially removed from AEW's roster

A former WWE star was a key part of AEW for several years. However, reports of his potential exit from the Jacksonville-based company emerged last month. The same has seemingly been confirmed following the latest move by the Tony Khan-led company.

Former WWE NXT Champion Malakai Black turned All Elite in 2021. He led the House of Black faction, which also consisted of Julia Hart, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. However, reports began to emerge last month that The Dutch Destroyer was done with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He last appeared at Full Gear 2024. The claims of his exit became evident when AEW renamed the faction Hounds of Hell.

In the latest development, Malakai Black's profile has now been moved to the alumni section on the company's website. This is seemingly a confirmation that the erstwhile Aleister Black has left the company.

Malakai Black to return to WWE following his exit from AEW?

Malakai Black came to Tony Khan's company in search of better opportunities that he didn't receive during his time on WWE's main roster. However, he had a lackluster run, which could have been the possible reason behind his exit.

Moreover, there is a huge possibility that he could now return to WWE. Before his main roster run, the Dutch professional wrestler thrived as a top attraction under Triple H's regime in WWE NXT. Now, with The Game leading the charge on the main roster, the time for the erstwhile Aleister Black to thrive might be on the horizon.

He could become a part of SmackDown and unite with his wife, Zelina Vega, on television. Vega recently parted ways with the LWO faction on RAW and moved to the blue brand. This could be a strategic move by Triple H. However, this is speculative at this point.

With Malakai Black's AEW exit almost confirmed, it will be interesting to see if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

