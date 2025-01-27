AEW officially launches new merchandise for Hounds of Hell after Malakai Black gets removed; Brody King reacts

AEW launched new merchandise for the Hounds of Hell without Malakai Black. Brody King has reacted to it.

For the past few months, there have been rumors surrounding Malakai Black's future in All Elite Wrestling. Many people believed he was leaving the promotion. At that time, Black denied the rumors. However, his absence on AEW TV has raised a lot of eyebrows. It was even reported recently that people within the company believed that the 39-year-old was as good as gone. Last week on Dynamite, Julia Hart, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King hinted at Black's departure from the company in a vignette.

Amid all this speculation, Brody King filed a trademark for the name 'Hounds of Hell'. Now, AEW has released new merchandise under the same name. Brody also reacted to the new merchandise that showcases only himself, Matthews, and Hart, by taking to his X (fka Twitter) account. Check out his reaction below:

Vince Russo does not think that Triple H can revive Malakai Black's career

There has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks that Malakai Black could be headed back to WWE. He had a good run in the developmental brand under Triple H. He was booked as a top star and even won the NXT Championship.

With Triple H as the company's creative head, many people believe that the 39-year-old would be headed back to the Stamford-based promotion. However, Vince Russo doesn't think that this will be the best move. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo believes that Black has a special supernatural gimmick that needs to be booked properly to succeed. He also said Triple H will need to take time to build the character.

"This is the same Triple H booking Karrion Kross. This is the same Triple H booking The Wyatt Sicks. Chris, here's the problem. When you've got a Karrion Kross, when you've got a Wyatt Sicks, when you got an Aleister Black, when you've got a special character, it takes time. You really got to take your time with the character. You can't treat, you can't treat Aleister Black like Randy Orton. This is a special character that takes special treatment and they have not been able to accomplish that," said Russo. [From 06:36 to 07:36]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Malakai Black will show up and compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this weekend.

