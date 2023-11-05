[Photo] Mark Briscoe gets a new tattoo of his late brother Jay Briscoe

During the same night of his AEW Collision debut, Mark Briscoe was seen rocking a new tattoo on his forearm, which was a tribute to his brother, the late star Jay Briscoe.

Last week on Rampage, Mark shockingly returned to AEW despite previous reports saying that he would be sidelined for the rest of the year due to an injury. In his return, he attacked Kip Sabian, which set up a match for tonight's show.

Sabian announced tonight that he would be teaming up with the WorkHorsemen and challenged Briscoe to look for two other people as tag team partners for their match.

Moments later, The Sussex County Chicken was being interviewed backstage. FTR approached him and volunteered to do double duty and be his partner.

Briscoe rejected this, as the former tag team champions were scheduled for tonight's main event. He revealed that he had people in mind already and that they did not have to worry about him.

It could be seen that Mark had a new tattoo showing his brother Jay Briscoe, another tribute to the late star.

It remains to be seen who Mark Briscoe will pick as his tag team partners.

