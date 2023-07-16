AEW star possibly ruled out of action for the rest of 2023- Reports

If the latest reports indicate, a beloved AEW babyface will likely be on the sidelines for the remainder of 2023. The star in question is Mark Briscoe, who recently suffered an unfortunate knee injury.

The 38-year-old made his AEW debut against Jay Lethal in a tribute match to his late brother Jay Briscoe. His last outing for the Jacksonville-based promotion was against Jeff Jarrett in a concession stand brawl last month.

The 22-year veteran was slated to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor next Friday. However, his sustaining a knee injury has incurred a change of plans.

As per Fightful Select (Subscription needed), Briscoe has suffered a serious knee injury that necessitates surgery. Given the present circumstances, he's likely to be out of action for the rest of the year.

Update on AEW star's new challenger for the upcoming pay-per-view

Claudio Castagnoli has been on cloud nine ever since he arrived at Tony Khan's promotion last year. With Mark Briscoe injured, the two-time ROH World Champion is bereft of a challenger for the Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Khan recently provided an update regarding the imminent title defense next week.

"ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead, with #BloodAndGuts on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite + his championship defense at Death Before Dishonor ppv next Friday. We will address Claudio's ppv title challenger next week, following the highly anticipated Blood and Guts event on TBS," tweeted Khan.

Mark Briscoe has been a performer with immense grit and determination to bounce back. Having suffered knee, wrist, and elbow injuries in the past, he impressed everyone by returning better than ever on every occasion.

It remains to be seen whether the ROH Hall of Famer returns to action this year. We at Sportskeeda wish Mark Briscoe a speedy recovery!