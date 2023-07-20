[Photo] Mark Henry spotted with WWE legend's father ahead of AEW Dynamite

Hall of Famer Mark Henry was spotted with the father of a WWE legend ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The person is none other than the father of John Cena.

Tonight's episode of Dynamite took place in Boston, Massachusetts, at the TD Garden. It is the hometown of the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion.

This week's episode was a special edition of Dynamite featuring Blood & Guts. The eponymous match was the main event of the night.

Before the show, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry took to Twitter to share a picture with John Cena Sr. The current AEW personality mentioned that he ran into the latter at the Kowloon restaurant in Boston.

"Always good running into Mr.Cena at Kowloon’s in Boston!" Mark Henry tweeted.

The father of the wrestling legend has been featured on WWE television multiple times. He has been involved in a few storylines himself.

One of his most notable appearances was during John Cena's feud with 'The Legend Killer' Randy Orton in 2007, receiving the infamous Punt Kick from The Viper.

