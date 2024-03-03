[Photo] Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) spotted with former WWE star ahead of imminent AEW debut

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a picture on his social media, in which Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) can clearly be spotted with a cute expression.

The former WWE star in question is Mojo Rawley. Mojo joined the Stamford-based promotion back in 2012. After having a decent run on the developmental brand, he made his promising main roster debut in 2016, also winning the 2017 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania.

However, he saw a major downfall afterward, eventually getting released in 2021. Rawley has since moved on from wrestling and is currently focusing on other endeavors. He was recently seen sitting at a diner with his family member and the former WWE Women's Champion, Mercedes Mone.

Mone is heavily rumored to make her AEW debut at the upcoming 'Big Business' event, as teased by Tony Khan. Ahead of her imminent arrival, Mercedes was spotted with Mojo Rawley.

The former WWE star took to Instagram to share the photo.

"A beautiful family photo," wrote Mojo in the caption.

Check it out below:

Mercedes Mone responded to a big challenge teasing potential AEW debut

As mentioned earlier, Mercedes Mone is expected to go All Elite at the upcoming AEW 'Big Business' event announced by Tony Khan.

Recently, a top female star and the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion, Giulia, stated that she will remain champion until she defends the title against Mone.

Mercedes took notice of the challenge and fueled the fire to her AEW debut rumors by mentioning 'Big Business' in her response on X:

"You standing on big business or u just standing around! YoU know where to find me Julia @giulia0221g💰"

Meanwhile, it seems Mone is indeed slated to make her most anticipated debut at the upcoming Boston event. It remains to be seen what transpires on AEW Big Business.

Are you excited for Mercedes' expected AEW debut? Let us know in the comments.