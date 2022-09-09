Photo: MJF spotted with former WWE personality

AEW star MJF is seemingly already planting the seeds for his switch to WWE in 2024. He recently posted a picture with Peter Rosenberg.

Although this isn't the first time he has threatened to jump ship, MJF seems to have gone a step further now. The Long Island native recently shared a picture of himself with Peter Rosenberg, who is a regular WWE writer and a notable name in sports and pop culture.

“Me with one of the best wrestling broadcast journalists in the world @Rosenbergradio #2024”

You can check out the original tweet here:

MJF has always walked the thin line between kayfabe and reality, so fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he will follow through with his threats of joining the rival company.

The All Out pay-per-view had plenty of awe-inducing moments, with one of the best being the return of the Salt of the Earth. MJF has already earned a shot at the AEW World Championship by bagging a win with nefarious means in the Casino Ladder match.

This week's Dynamite also saw MJF bring up the World Title, alluding to it as a bargaining chip for the "2024 bidding war", as he calls it. With Maxwell's contract expiring in two years, it is expected that the two biggest brands of pro-wrestling will be fighting over signing him.

Fans had a varied response to MJF's photo with the WWE personality

The Salt of the Earth has consistently excelled at getting under people's skins, and this time was apparently no different.

With his constant allusions to WWE being a better option, AEW fans are understandably agitated with him. A number of comments under his tweet were negative in nature.

Others were simply happy to have the top heel back in the scene.

With MJF setting his sights on the AEW World Title, fans will have to stay tuned to see if he bags the top gold at some point in the future.

