[Photo] Naomi and multiple WWE Superstars spotted celebrating Sheamus' wedding with top AEW star

Sheamus' wedding apparently had a star-studded guest list, including both AEW and WWE stars like Naomi and Miro.

Sheamus and his newlywed wife, Isabella Revilla, started dating around 2017. Over the years, they have attended a number of events together, including a Hall of Fame ceremony. It was only in July last year that they announced their engagement, with Isabella taking to Instagram to share photos of the proposal.

The Celtic Warrior and Isabella finally tied the knot this week. With many photos of the event emerging, CJ Perry (fka Lana) took to Twitter to share a candid photo of the celebrations.

Multiple stars like Damian Priest, Naomi, Matt Riddle, and Miro can be seen in the image alongside CJ Perry.

"Let the shots begin 🥰💚 @ToBeMiro @NaomiWWE @ArcherOfInfamy @SuperKingofBros 🥂🍾🍻," Perry wrote.

CJ Perry has teased joining AEW after her release from WWE

While Perry had a decent run at the Stamford-based promotion, she was released from the company in 2021. Since then, she has been away from the pro wrestling scene.

However, fans may be treated to seeing her back in action in the future. In a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, she spoke about her preference for AEW if she ever decided to get back in action.

"I feel I'd love to do AEW because it's, you know, hardcore fans watch it. It's not all the commercial fans, that's the casual fan. And of course to be with my husband, and there's so many people there that I love, and miss, you know. There's Renee, Page, Goldust, and to experience a different promotion for sure," said Perry.

With her husband Miro already on Tony Khan's roster, she certainly has reason to choose AEW over Triple H's company. It remains to be seen what her future holds.

