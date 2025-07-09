[Photo] Natalya spotted with major AEW star just days ahead of All In 2025 

The anticipation for AEW All In is immense. Eight matches have been announced for the annual pay-per-view, with many of them being title bouts. All In is All Elite Wrestling's version of WrestleMania, and it attracts fans from all across the globe.

WWE star Natalya reportedly once considered joining AEW. Even though it is unlikely that she will leave her longtime employers anytime soon, fans want to see her in an All Elite Wrestling ring. The 43-year-old is a modern-day great and has won multiple titles throughout her career. She would be a great addition to the Jacksonville-based company's locker room and probably even win the women's title. Interestingly, she was recently spotted with former TBS Champion Kris Statlander.

The BOAT recently posted a photo with Kris Statlander on her Instagram story. Hopefully, the two women will lock horns in the squared circle someday.

Natalya with Statlander. (Image via Natalya's Instagram story)

AEW star Mina Shirakawa wants to wrestle Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida are two of the most successful women in All Elite Wrestling. Statlander is a former TBS Champion, while Shida has held the Women's World Title thrice. Interestingly, in a December 2024 interview with Denise Salcedo, Mina Shirakawa said that she wants to lock horns with the two stars.

"I’d like to wrestle Kris Statlander, she’s a good wrestler and if [even] she [loses] a match, she [still] has a big impact for her. Shida, yeah. Shida my sensei. I have never wrestled her in Japan, so in America, I want to wrestle her. So many dreams in AEW," said Shirakawa. [H/T: Fightful]

Mina Shirakawa officially signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. Her time in World Wonder Ring Stardom was glorious, and hopefully, she will achieve the same success in the Jacksonville-based company.

