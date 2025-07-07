  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "I'm on the run of my life" - Natalya makes huge statement ahead of championship match

"I'm on the run of my life" - Natalya makes huge statement ahead of championship match

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 07, 2025 01:41 GMT
The star has stepped up (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has stepped up (Credit: WWE.com)

Natalya has stepped up and shown a new side of herself in WWE, and she has wasted no time making an impact in recent weeks. Now, the star has made a huge statement ahead of a championship match.

Ad

The WWE star recently had a huge match at Reality of Wrestling, where she faced Promise Braxton in a bout that stole the show that night. This was her first-ever match for ROW.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Natalya is set to have another huge championship match, as she will challenge Kali Armstrong for the EVOLVE Women's Championship on this week's show. The star spoke out and said that she was on the run of her life. She also thanked Promise Braxton for helping her remember that she was hungrier now for success than she had ever been in her life. She said that she was women's wrestling and said that Braxton was too.

Ad
"I’m on the run of my life. Thank you for pushing me to my limits, @promise.braxton and reminding me that I’m more hungry now than I’ve ever been. That’s the best way to be in this game. I am women’s wrestling and so are you — #lowkeylegend #Nattie You can catch the match now @realityofwrestling youtube."
Ad
The star made a statement (Credit: Natalya&#039;s Instagram)
The star made a statement (Credit: Natalya's Instagram)

Now, it remains to be seen if she can back this up with a title win.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications