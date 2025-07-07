"I'm on the run of my life" - Natalya makes huge statement ahead of championship match

Natalya has stepped up and shown a new side of herself in WWE, and she has wasted no time making an impact in recent weeks. Now, the star has made a huge statement ahead of a championship match.

Ad

The WWE star recently had a huge match at Reality of Wrestling, where she faced Promise Braxton in a bout that stole the show that night. This was her first-ever match for ROW.

Ad

Trending

Natalya is set to have another huge championship match, as she will challenge Kali Armstrong for the EVOLVE Women's Championship on this week's show. The star spoke out and said that she was on the run of her life. She also thanked Promise Braxton for helping her remember that she was hungrier now for success than she had ever been in her life. She said that she was women's wrestling and said that Braxton was too.

Ad

"I’m on the run of my life. Thank you for pushing me to my limits, @promise.braxton and reminding me that I’m more hungry now than I’ve ever been. That’s the best way to be in this game. I am women’s wrestling and so are you — #lowkeylegend #Nattie You can catch the match now @realityofwrestling youtube."

Ad

The star made a statement (Credit: Natalya's Instagram)

Now, it remains to be seen if she can back this up with a title win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!