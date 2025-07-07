"I'm on the run of my life" - Natalya makes huge statement ahead of championship match

Natalya has stepped up and shown a new side of herself in WWE, and she has wasted no time making an impact in recent weeks. Now, the star has made a huge statement ahead of a championship match.
The WWE star recently had a huge match at Reality of Wrestling, where she faced Promise Braxton in a bout that stole the show that night. This was her first-ever match for ROW.
Natalya is set to have another huge championship match, as she will challenge Kali Armstrong for the EVOLVE Women's Championship on this week's show. The star spoke out and said that she was on the run of her life. She also thanked Promise Braxton for helping her remember that she was hungrier now for success than she had ever been in her life. She said that she was women's wrestling and said that Braxton was too.
"I’m on the run of my life. Thank you for pushing me to my limits, @promise.braxton and reminding me that I’m more hungry now than I’ve ever been. That’s the best way to be in this game. I am women’s wrestling and so are you — #lowkeylegend #Nattie You can catch the match now @realityofwrestling youtube."
Now, it remains to be seen if she can back this up with a title win.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!