[Photo] New look for AEW Dynamite logo officially revealed

A new look for AEW Dynamite has been unveiled, as the promotion recently revealed a new logo for the flagship show.

The March 6, 2024, episode of Dynamite will follow up on the explosive and unforgettable pay-per-view of Revolution 2024. The event witnessed the retirement of Sting, who retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in the main event.

The Tony Khan-led promotion will introduce changes to Dynamite's logo and presentation. The new one will replace the original, which has been used since 2019. The CEO of AEW had previously alluded to bringing in a new stage for the show.

The official X handle of All Elite Wrestling recently shared a post offering a look at the new logo for Dynamite. The post also hyped up the upcoming episode of Wednesday night's flagship show, which will inaugurate a new season of the program.

"New look, new season (eyes emoji) Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is not to be missed TOMORROW LIVE at 8pm ET/7 pm CT on @tbsnetwork!"

Dynamite will air on March 6 from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. So far, the only match confirmed for the card will see Will Ospreay take on his United Empire stablemate, Kyle Fletcher.

Vince Russo slams AEW President Tony Khan for not signing stars to make money

Tony Khan revolutionized the wrestling business when he founded All Elite Wrestling in 2019. As the company marches into its fifth year, it hosts a wealth of talent, including The Blackpool Combat Club, The Elite, Jay White, Swerve Strickland, and Samoa Joe.

The Jacksonville-based promotion recently bagged another massive star in Will Ospreay and is also poised to debut free agents Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada. However, according to former writer Vince Russo, Khan may be opening the door to welcome new wrestlers without considering whether they can make money for the promotion.

In an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo shared his views on Tony Khan and his approach to recruiting new talent for his promotion.

"I'm not picking on him. I'm just telling you what I have seen after four years. I can't believe for a second that Tony Khan is looking at talent like that. Like, 'I'm gonna sign so and so from the WWE because I can make money with him. I can't believe Tony Khan thinks that way at all. I don't know, bro. If you don't have to make money, will you look at people like they can make money for you?"

Excitement is running high following Revolution 2024 as the special episode Dynamite: Big Business draws near, with the potential reveal of Mercedes Mone as an All Elite.

