"I can't believe for a second" - Former WCW Champion is unhappy with AEW President Tony Khan (Exclusive)

A former WCW Champion recently slammed Tony Khan, wondering if he has any intention of signing talents that can make him and AEW money. The said person is Vince Russo, who rarely shies away from speaking his heart out about the business.

It's no secret All Elite Wrestling has an incredibly stacked roster with several big-ticket names. Many of those, like AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Adam Cole, and more, have previously worked for WWE.

With the teased signings of Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada, the company's roster is only expected to get bigger and, arguably, better. Vince Russo, however, doesn't believe Tony Khan has any interest in improving AEW's business.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo questioned Khan's intentions and claimed he didn't sign talents to make more money.

"I'm not picking on him. I'm just telling you what I have seen after four years. I can't believe for a second that Tony Khan is looking at talent like that. Like, 'I'm gonna sign so and so from the WWE because I can make money with him. I can't believe Tony Khan thinks that way at all. I don't know, bro. If you don't have to make money, will you look at people like they can make money for you?" [7:38 - 8:08]

Vince Russo thinks AEW President Tony Khan should be more receptive to criticism

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned that Tony Khan had "thin skin" and urged him to be more receptive to what fans thought about AEW's product.

Russo explained that instead of responding and arguing with viewers on Twitter, he should use the block or mute button if he disagreed with their opinions.

"He's got to stop that. I mean, EC3 could tell you. You cannot have thin skin in this business. He's gotta stop having such thin skin. There's a mute button, there's a block button, stop with the thin skin man. This stuff is never gonna stop."

Tony Khan is quite active on social media, regularly using the platforms to promote AEW shows while sometimes having back-and-forth with fans.

