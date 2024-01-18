Vince Russo to AEW President Tony Khan: "You cannot have thin skin in this business" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has commented about AEW President Tony Khan following his social media outburst, which all stemmed from Jinder Mahal being booked into a title match by WWE.

Mahal, despite not competing in a match over the year, got into a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and immediately got a title shot. This led to Khan claiming that there were double standards within the industry, as this got no heat, but the way he books his shows does.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo and EC3 talked about how Jinder getting a title shot still made sense as Rollins accepted the challenge.

In the end, fans may have different opinions, so he believed Tony Khan should stop having thin skin. He should instead take action to improve his reception of comments, as these are normal in the industry.

"He's got to stop that, I mean EC3 could tell you, you cannot have thin skin in this business. He's gotta stop having such thin skin. There's a mute button, there's a block button, stop with the thin skin man, this stuff is never gonna stop," said Russo. [7:20-7:41]

Bully Ray wants to see an AEW star punch Tony Khan

Following Jack Perry's appearance at NJPW Battle in the Valley, many have wondered what his future in AEW would be.

Seeing as the former FTW Champion put on a band with the word "scapegoat" on it, he could be calling out Khan and AEW management. This could lead to a confrontation sometime in the future.

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said he wanted to see a physical confrontation between Perry and Tony Khan in this potential storyline.

"If you're going to punch Tony Khan in the face, you have to tell the people when, where, and what time you're going to do it."

AEW has yet to comment on Jack Perry's future and what the repercussions of his actions will be. But it seems now that in the meantime, he'll be preoccupied with NJPW, as Shota Umino may also look for retribution after being blindsided.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings

