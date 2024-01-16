WWE legend wants former AEW champion to punch Tony Khan in the face

WWE legend Bully Ray believes Tony Khan should be involved in a major altercation with current AEW star Jack Perry following a recent turn of events.

Bully Ray's desire to see this confrontation came after when Jack Perry recently made a shocking appearance at NJPW's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion attacked Shota Umino and tore up his AEW contract in the process. The entire chain of events prompted Bully Ray to pitch a storyline idea on the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he would like to see this storyline further escalate between Tony Khan and Jack Perry. Moreover, Ray even mentioned that Perry punching the AEW President in the face would be a good idea

"If you're going to punch Tony Khan in the face, you have to tell the people when, where, and what time you're going to do it." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Jack Perry is no longer suspended from AEW following his altercation with now-WWE star

Jack Perry made the headlines after he was reportedly involved in a backstage brawl with former AEW star CM Punk at the All In pay-per-view in August 2023. That altercation led to Tony Khan firing Punk from the company and suspending Perry indefinitely.

While the Best in the World returned to WWE after ten years, Perry has been absent from AEW programming since. Moreover, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that his suspension was lifted back in October 2023 only.

“After speaking to some people, the belief of those who I have spoken to is that he is no longer on an indefinite suspension, but the company is in no rush to bring him back. The belief among the people I have spoken to is that the longer he is away, the longer it makes distance between himself and that incident with CM Punk. He had also just wrapped up that angle with Hook, so there is no rush to bring him back.” (H/T Ringside News)

With Jack sending shockwaves with his recent actions, it would be interesting to see how things move forward between him and the AEW management.

Were you shocked to see Jack Perry at the NJPW event? Sound off in the comments!

