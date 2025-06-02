[Photo] Nikki Bella spotted with former AEW champion 

A former AEW World Champion got snapped with the former WWE Divas Champion, Nikki Bella, outside of a wrestling ring. The two have been confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming major movie.
Nikki Bella was spotted with the former AEW World Champion, MJF. Nikki last competed as the surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She ventured into the entertainment industry a few years back through her successful professional wrestling career. Bella was featured in the recent teaser trailer for the upcoming movie, Happy Gilmore 2.
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch and the top AEW star, MJF, also featured in the Happy Gilmore 2 teaser trailer, along with Nikki. The sports comedy movie is set to release exclusively on Netflix on July 25. Ahead of the movie release, Bella was spotted with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic shared the behind-the-scenes picture of MJF with Nikki from the sets of Happy Gilmore 2.
The photo in question can be seen as follows:
Nikki Bella has been training for a potential in-ring return
As mentioned earlier, Nikki Bella was last seen in the ring during the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match. Nevertheless, current WWE star Natalya revealed that Nikki has been training with her privately.
In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya revealed that Bella has been going through long training sessions with her lately:
"I have been working with Nikki Bella. Nikki has been coming in and privately training with me and TJ for the last two months now. So I just saw her a few weeks ago and she... Nikki was in my ring for four hours training... I said to Nikki, I was like I forgot how good she actually is. She poured her heart into our training."
Only time will tell if fans will see the former Divas Champion in a WWE or an AEW ring amid her private training sessions.