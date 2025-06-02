[Photo] Nikki Bella spotted with former AEW champion 

A former AEW World Champion got snapped with the former WWE Divas Champion, Nikki Bella, outside of a wrestling ring. The two have been confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming major movie.

Ad

Nikki Bella was spotted with the former AEW World Champion, MJF. Nikki last competed as the surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She ventured into the entertainment industry a few years back through her successful professional wrestling career. Bella was featured in the recent teaser trailer for the upcoming movie, Happy Gilmore 2.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch and the top AEW star, MJF, also featured in the Happy Gilmore 2 teaser trailer, along with Nikki. The sports comedy movie is set to release exclusively on Netflix on July 25. Ahead of the movie release, Bella was spotted with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Ad

Trending

Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic shared the behind-the-scenes picture of MJF with Nikki from the sets of Happy Gilmore 2.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

The photo in question can be seen as follows:

Ad

Nikki Bella has been training for a potential in-ring return

As mentioned earlier, Nikki Bella was last seen in the ring during the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match. Nevertheless, current WWE star Natalya revealed that Nikki has been training with her privately.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya revealed that Bella has been going through long training sessions with her lately:

Ad

"I have been working with Nikki Bella. Nikki has been coming in and privately training with me and TJ for the last two months now. So I just saw her a few weeks ago and she... Nikki was in my ring for four hours training... I said to Nikki, I was like I forgot how good she actually is. She poured her heart into our training."

Ad

Only time will tell if fans will see the former Divas Champion in a WWE or an AEW ring amid her private training sessions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More