Nikki Bella is "privately" training for the last two months, says WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

While WWE legend Nikki Bella may not be active in the ring right now, she has apparently been training. Current superstar and veteran Natalya recently shared a surprising bit of news about the Hall of Famer.

Nikki was one of the most prominent stars in the Divas era, and not without reason. Her skill both in the ring and on the mic was commendable, leading to her becoming one of the biggest names of her time. She last appeared at the Royal Rumble this year, much to the fans' surprise.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya stated that Nikki has also been training with her. She stated:

"I have been working with Nikki Bella. Nikki Bella has been coming in and privately training with me and TJ for the last two months now. So I just saw her a few weeks ago and she... Nikki was in my ring for four hours training... I said to Nikki, I was like I forgot how good she actually is. She poured her heart into our training." [From 3:45 onwards]

The WWE veteran also talked about the Evolution event

According to Natalya, the Evolution PLE could see a sequel in the future.

Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter, Natalya talked about how much the first WWE event mattered in the pro-wrestling scene. She also claimed that, given Triple H's appreciation for the women's wrestling scene, a sequel may happen as well.

"I hope so. I mean, I think there are so many women right now who are so hungry that I would absolutely love to see that happen. I think you know, the first one we had was a sellout. It was sold out Nassau Coliseum, and it was such a great show. I feel like Triple H really embraces women in wrestling. Even this year, we had one more match than we had last year at WrestleMania," Natalya said. [From 6:08 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Evolution will ever happen again in WWE.

