Special WWE event could make a return soon, thinks Natalya (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Natalya was recently asked about the likelihood of a special event coming back. Her answer was very optimistic, taking into account the current roster.

The special event being discussed is Evolution, an exclusively women's professional wrestling PLE in 2018 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The event was quite successful in every way, prompting questions about whether a similar event would be booked again.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya was asked about Evolution's next iteration. She said that having Triple H at the helm could lead to Evolution 2 happening someday:

"I hope so. I mean, I think there are so many women right now who are so hungry that I would absolutely love to see that happen. I think you know, the first one we had was a sellout. It was sold out Nassau Coliseum, and it was such a great show. I feel like Triple H really embraces women in wrestling. Even this year, we had one more match than we had last year at WrestleMania," Natalya said. [6:08 onwards]

The WWE star also commented on rumors surrounding Paige

Paige, aka Saraya, has also been in the news lately, owing to rumors of her potentially joining WWE. Natalya has already invited her for a training session.

Speaking on the same interview, Natalya stated:

"Well I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon and so I am really excited about her coming down...I told Paige, I was like you know, if you bring your heart and you bring you know your work ethic and you are ready to sweat, I would love the chance to get in the ring with her. " [3:12 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what will happen to Paige in the future and whether a WWE return may happen.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

