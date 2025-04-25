Saraya takes major decision; picks WWE over AEW

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya has teased returning to WWE since departing All Elite Wrestling recently. She has also picked her WWE character over her Saraya persona in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Saraya debuted as Paige in WWE and held the NXT Women's Championship once and the Divas Championship two times in the promotion. Saraya is considered one of the major names who helped start the women's revolution in World Wrestling Entertainment.

In a recent interview with Andro Mammo, Saraya was asked to decide which character she preferred between her All Elite Wrestling and WWE character. The former Women's World Champion said she would choose Paige as she loves that character. Saraya noted how her All Elite Wrestling persona was more like a weak heel.

“I would take Paige again. Yeah. I love that character. I love Paige. I love the music. I love that she was a bad*ss. Saraya was a different character in AEW. It’s more like a chicken sh*t heel, which was fun, but I preferred Paige, for sure. And if I was to be Saraya, it would be a Paige version of Saraya.” [H/T:Insidetheropes]

Wrestling veteran believes WWE will bring back former AEW star Saraya

Former All Elite Wrestling star and Women's World Champion Saraya has made it clear that she has great relations with World Wrestling Entertainment. This sparked major rumors about her potential return to the company later this year.

In Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter pointed out how AEW didn't utilize Saraya better. The veteran said she would get great treatment once she makes her return to WWE.

"AEW really never did much with her in terms of being out-front and at the top of the heap in that company. WWE will bring her back, if and when this happens, like a long lost kid. She will get a lot of promotion and publicity. Yeah, I think she'd be great," Bill Apter said. [From 1:02 to 1:24]

We will have to wait and see if the former Divas Champion makes her much-anticipated return to World Wrestling Entertainment this year.

